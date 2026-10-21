Thane: Thousands Gather To Bid Farewell To Veteran Ambedkarite Leader Karmaveer Sunil Khambe

Thane, October 21, 2026: A profound sense of grief enveloped Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape as thousands of mourners, social activists and prominent political leaders gathered in Thane to pay their final respects to veteran Ambedkarite activist and senior Bahujan leader, Karmaveer Sunil Khambe.
Khambe, who served as the National President of Adhunik Bharat Parivar and was a prominent voice for marginalised communities, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated grassroots activism. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Prominent Leaders Attend Funeral Procession
The funeral procession witnessed an overwhelming turnout of thousands of supporters from across Thane, Mumbai and neighbouring districts. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was among the prominent figures present to pay his final respects.
Athawale, along with social activists and community members, offered tributes while acknowledging Khambe’s dedicated contribution to the Ambedkarite movement.
Chanting slogans in honour of his lifelong commitment to constitutional values and social justice, thousands of followers walked alongside the procession in a solemn display of solidarity.
A Life Dedicated To Social Justice
Karmaveer Sunil Khambe was widely recognised as a fearless advocate for Bahujan rights. His work centred on propagating the ideology of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, defending constitutional principles and raising key socio-economic concerns affecting underprivileged communities.
In addition to his political agitations, Khambe engaged extensively in grassroots community welfare. His initiatives included organising educational supply drives for students in need and conducting self-defence workshops for local youth, reflecting a holistic approach to community empowerment.
Protests And Statewide Prominence
Khambe gained widespread statewide attention during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections when he staged a high-profile protest by throwing ink on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth in Thane. The act solidified his reputation as an uncompromising dissenter willing to take direct action to highlight electoral and systemic grievances.
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With his passing, the Bahujan movement in Maharashtra has lost a resolute advocate whose absence will be deeply felt across grassroots networks.
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