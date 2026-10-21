Thane: Thousands Gather To Bid Farewell To Veteran Ambedkarite Leader Karmaveer Sunil Khambe

Mourners and political leaders, including Ramdas Athawale, pay tribute to the late Bahujan leader during his funeral procession in Thane | File Photo

Thane, October 21, 2026: A profound sense of grief enveloped Maharashtra’s socio-political landscape as thousands of mourners, social activists and prominent political leaders gathered in Thane to pay their final respects to veteran Ambedkarite activist and senior Bahujan leader, Karmaveer Sunil Khambe.

Khambe, who served as the National President of Adhunik Bharat Parivar and was a prominent voice for marginalised communities, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated grassroots activism. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Prominent Leaders Attend Funeral Procession

The funeral procession witnessed an overwhelming turnout of thousands of supporters from across Thane, Mumbai and neighbouring districts. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was among the prominent figures present to pay his final respects.

Athawale, along with social activists and community members, offered tributes while acknowledging Khambe’s dedicated contribution to the Ambedkarite movement.

📍 ठाणे येथे आंबेडकरी चळवळीचे ज्येष्ठ नेते दिवंगत सुनील खांबे यांच्या अंत्यविधीस उपस्थित राहून त्यांना भावपूर्ण आदरांजली अर्पण केली. सुनील खांबे यांच्या निधनाने आंबेडकरी चळवळीची मोठी हानी झाली आहे. सामाजिक न्याय, समता आणि वंचितांच्या हक्कांसाठी कार्य करणाऱ्या त्यांच्या स्मृती सदैव प्रेरणादायी राहतील. दिवंगत सुनील खांबे यांना भावपूर्ण आदरांजली ! त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. या कठीण प्रसंगी त्यांच्या परिवाराला दुःख सहन करण्याची शक्ती मिळो, हीच प्रार्थना. — Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) October 21, 2026

Chanting slogans in honour of his lifelong commitment to constitutional values and social justice, thousands of followers walked alongside the procession in a solemn display of solidarity.

ठाण्याचा वाघ हरपला!... आंबेडकर चळवळीतील बुलंद आवाज, वंचितांच्या हक्कांसाठी लढणारा संघर्षाचा साज! कर्मवीर सुनील खांबे यांच्या निधनाने सामाजिक चळवळीची मोठी हानी झाली आहे. त्यांचे संघर्षमय जीवन, सामाजिक योगदान आणि परिवर्तनवादी विचार सदैव प्रेरणा देत राहतील. सुनील, तुमचा लढा आठवणीत राहील, तुमच्या कार्याचा विचार समाजाला दिशा देत राहील! कर्मवीर सुनील खांबे यांना विनम्र अभिवादन व भावपूर्ण आदरांजली! — Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) October 20, 2026

A Life Dedicated To Social Justice

Karmaveer Sunil Khambe was widely recognised as a fearless advocate for Bahujan rights. His work centred on propagating the ideology of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, defending constitutional principles and raising key socio-economic concerns affecting underprivileged communities.

In addition to his political agitations, Khambe engaged extensively in grassroots community welfare. His initiatives included organising educational supply drives for students in need and conducting self-defence workshops for local youth, reflecting a holistic approach to community empowerment.

Protests And Statewide Prominence

Khambe gained widespread statewide attention during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections when he staged a high-profile protest by throwing ink on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth in Thane. The act solidified his reputation as an uncompromising dissenter willing to take direct action to highlight electoral and systemic grievances.

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With his passing, the Bahujan movement in Maharashtra has lost a resolute advocate whose absence will be deeply felt across grassroots networks.

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