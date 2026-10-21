Thane Municipal Corporation To Provide Permanent PAP Housing To 59 Bandal Chawl Families For Railway Station Project

The Thane Municipal Corporation will provide permanent rehabilitation homes to 59 eligible families affected by the new suburban railway station project | File Photo

Thane, October 21, 2026: Fifty-nine eligible families residing in Naupada’s Bandal Chawl who are impacted by the construction of the new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund are set to receive housing under Project Affected Persons (PAP) quotas acquired by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The decision was formalised during a key meeting at the civic headquarters, initiated by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske and senior BJP leader Sanjay Waghule. During the discussions, residents expressed a strong preference for permanent PAP housing over temporary rental accommodation.

“The affected residents voiced a strong demand for permanent homes under the PAP framework rather than temporary rental accommodations,” stated MP Naresh Mhaske during the meeting.

“Respecting their unanimous decision, we have instructed the municipal administration to immediately initiate the necessary procedures to allocate these houses.”

Strategic Infrastructure Development

The Thane Municipal Corporation is actively collaborating with Indian Railways to construct the new railway station aimed at reducing congestion at existing hubs. The TMC has taken responsibility for developing feeder roads and associated urban infrastructure surrounding the project site.

From the outset, local representatives emphasised the need for civic-provided housing to ensure fair rehabilitation for the affected residents. “Since the municipal corporation is a partner in the new station project and responsible for its surrounding infrastructure, it was essential that the civic administration ensure proper housing rehabilitation for these displaced families,” noted Sanjay Waghule.

Following a biometric survey completed three days prior, 59 families were officially identified as eligible for rehabilitation. Subsequently, MP Mhaske and Waghule held a high-level consultation with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who approved the civic body’s plan to provide housing units.

PAP Housing Selected Over Rental Scheme

While the municipal corporation typically offers rental accommodation to residents displaced from dilapidated buildings, project-affected citizens are eligible for permanent homes under the PAP framework.

During the meeting at the TMC headquarters, conducted in the presence of Additional Municipal Commissioner Prashant Rode, MP Naresh Mhaske and Sanjay Waghule interacted directly with the residents to present both housing options.

The residents unanimously opted for permanent PAP housing and expressed their readiness to fulfil any necessary administrative fees. Consequently, the TMC will move forward with transferring ownership of the houses to all 59 families.

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Residents of Bandal Chawl expressed their gratitude to MP Naresh Mhaske and Sanjay Waghule for securing permanent housing solutions and expediting the rehabilitation process.

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