Thane: Thakurli man cheated of ₹2.50 lakh by couple promising job in CIDCO and railways

A man from Thakurli in Thane district was allegedly cheated of ₹2.50 lakh by five individuals who promised him a job with the Department of Posts and the Railways as a ticket collector, according to a police officer from Dombivali police station. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case.

Couple promised the victim a job in CIDCO for ₹2.50 lakh

The victim, a former security guard and resident of Thakurli, came into contact with a couple, who are the main accused, through a relative in August 2022. Initially, the couple promised him a job with CIDCO in exchange for ₹2.50 lakh. Subsequently, they claimed they could secure him a job with the Department of Posts for ₹3.50 lakh. The victim paid ₹1.70 lakh to the couple for the post in the Department of Posts.

Paid another ₹5.46 lakh for TC job

Later, the couple informed the victim that they were unable to arrange a job in the Department of Posts. However, they introduced him to their friend in Nanded who could secure a position as a ticket collector in the railways for ₹8 lakh, as stated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The victim paid them ₹5.46 lakh. However, after making the payment, the couple began avoiding the victim's inquiries. In December 2022, he was asked to fill out a form and subsequently received an email confirming his successful registration.

Victim received fake letter

According to an anonymous police inspector from Dombivali police station, "After a few days, he received a Whatsapp message containing a letter purportedly issued by the Chief Personal Officer, Railway Recruitment Board, instructing him to go to Bhusaval in Jalgaon district for training. When the victim tried to verify the letter, it was discovered to be fake. The couple instructed him to visit the Divisional Railway Manager's office to obtain the job letter. In January 2023, he received a purported appointment letter from Central Railway, which was also determined to be fake."

In March, the accused couple sent another message to the victim, this time with a "training letter" for the ticket collector position, bearing a fake seal.

Complaint filed at Dombivali station for cheating, forgery

Upon realizing he had been deceived, the victim demanded the return of the ₹7.16 lakh he had paid to the couple. He received ₹4.66 lakh, but the remaining ₹2.50 lakh was not returned, as stated by the police inspector from Dombivali police station.

The police inspector confirmed, "A complaint was filed with the Dombivali police station, leading to the registration of a case against five individuals for cheating and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is currently underway."