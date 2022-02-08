e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Thane: Tanker topples over on Ghodbunder Road leading to oil, milk spill

FPJ Web Desk
FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Advertisement

A tanker toppled down on Ghodbunder Road which led to spilling over of oil and milk on Thane's Ghodbunder Road near Gaimukh Jakat Naka.

No one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, soil has been spread on oil and Ghodbunder road is cleared now for all vehicles.

FPJ photo

ALSO READ

Good news! Mumbai to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by end of February, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar Good news! Mumbai to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by end of February, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
Advertisement