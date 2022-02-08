Thane: Tanker topples over on Ghodbunder Road leading to oil, milk spill

A tanker toppled down on Ghodbunder Road which led to spilling over of oil and milk on Thane's Ghodbunder Road near Gaimukh Jakat Naka.
No one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, soil has been spread on oil and Ghodbunder road is cleared now for all vehicles.
FPJ photo
Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
