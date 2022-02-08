Good news! Mumbai to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by end of February, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that all restrictions in the city will be life and Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month, that is, February.

She emphasized that though restrictions will be lifted, it will be essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month", the Mayor said.

COVID 19 appears to have lost its grip over Mumbai and Maharashtra. In Mumbai, which has been witnessing a steady decline in cases over last two weeks, the daily cases saw a drop from 536 cases on Sunday to 356 new cases on Monday.

949 patients were discharged from Mumbai hospitals. The total active cases in Mumbai also declined from 5,743 on Sunday to 5,139 cases on Monday.

On Monday, the doubling rate in Mumbai was 760 days, which has increased by 30 days as compared to Sunday. On Sunday, patients doubling rate was 730.

Compared to three deaths on Sunday, five deaths were reported on Monday. The recovery rate of Mumbai has increased by one percent and reached 98 percent on Monday.

The data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed that 40 new patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the progressive hospitalisation number to 1,407. Out of these 40, only 10 were put on oxygen beds, taking the number of patients on oxygen beds to 618. Out of 37,116 available beds in Mumbai, only 3.8 per cent or 1,407 are presently occupied.

The data also showed that there were zero containment zones presently, and only one building remains in sealed after positive cases were found. 29,863 tests were carried by the corporation on Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:26 PM IST