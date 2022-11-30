Thane: Tanker operator releases chemicals in Nullah, booked

Picture for representation | File

Thane: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) lodged a complaint against the water tanker operator at Ambernath police station on Monday (Nov 28) for polluting a nullah that connects with Waldhuni river by releasing untreated chemical water at Ambernath.

According to Ambernath police officials, tanker operator Dhiraj Dhumal on Saturday night released untreated chemical water from a jeans wash company into the nullah.

“Mr Dhumal is a habitual offender and had also been arrested in March 2021 for releasing dangerous chemicals into the nullah. On Monday, the MPCB learned that a tanker released untreated chemicals into the nullah and checked CCTV footage of the area,” senior police inspector RK Pote of Ambernath police station said, adding that Mr Dhumal was identified as the perpetrator and will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Ambernath-based activist Satyajit Burman alleged that the police has just applied normal sections against Mr Dhumal despite him being a habitual offender. “The police and MPCB should take strict action against the tanker mafia releasing untreated chemicals and spreading pollution in the river despite a Supreme Court order in this regard,” Mr Burman said.

According to Ulhasnagar activist Sashikant Dayama, locals under the banner of the 'Friends of Waldhuni' NGO conduct night patrols to check for the illegal discharge of dangerous chemicals in the river. “Any instance of the tanker mafia releasing chemicals is brought to the notice of the MPCB and local police. Our aim is to make it pollution-free,” Mr Dayama said.

