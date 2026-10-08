Thane Swelters Under Scorching Heat: Urban Birds Face Acute Water Crisis As Temperatures Soar | File photo

Thane: While human residents grapple with the intense summer heat, Thane's avian population is facing an invisible crisis. With daytime temperatures hovering between 36°C and 37°C and nighttime heat refusing to subside, staying hydrated has become a matter of survival for local birds.

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Known for its scenic lakes, dense creeks, and rich tree canopy, Thane has traditionally been a bird-friendly habitat. However, rapid urbanization, rampant concrete construction, and the dwindling of open green spaces have severely restricted natural water sources and shelter for birds. Furthermore, widespread concrete and asphalt surfaces trap solar heat throughout the day, radiating warmth long into the night and keeping nighttime temperatures elevated at 30°C to 31°C.

Environmental experts warn that without immediate intervention, the compounding heat stress poses a severe threat to urban wildlife.

Highlighting the urgency of community action, environmentalist Dr. Prashant Sinkar emphasized that providing water for birds during peak summer is an absolute necessity rather than a luxury.

"In rising temperatures, providing water for birds is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Alongside urban development, we must plan for water, shade, and trees for birds. Only then can Thane's development truly be called environmentally friendly," said Dr. Prashant Sinkar, Environmentalist, Thane.

Dr. Sinkar has appealed to housing societies, parks, schools, offices, and residents to place earthenware or shallow water bowls in safe, shaded spots on balconies and terraces.

Call for Municipal and Community Action

Local conservationists stress that citizens and civic bodies must work together to safeguard urban wildlife:

Municipal Intervention: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) should establish designated "bird water stations" across every ward with regular maintenance.

Natural Water Conservation: Protecting lakes, stormwater channels, creeks, and natural water bodies is crucial to maintaining micro-ecosystems.

Habitat Preservation: Preserving old growth trees and natural nesting sites remains vital for the survival of local species.

While humans possess numerous ways to beat the heat, birds depend entirely on water, shade, and trees to survive. Protecting them requires a collective, conscious effort from both citizens and civic planners.