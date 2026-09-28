El Nino May Hit India’s Rabi Crop Output, Rainfed Areas Face Challenges: Govt

The upcoming rabi season is expected to remain difficult for rain-dependent agricultural areas due to the possible impact of the El Nino weather pattern, Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra said on Monday.

He cautioned that foodgrain output could be affected if weather conditions remain unfavourable.

Speaking at a two-day national conference on rabi season preparedness, Chandra said the kharif crop cycle had also been challenging, especially in rainfed regions. Several states faced difficulties first in achieving targeted crop coverage and later in protecting standing crops.

Rabi crops, including wheat and mustard, are generally sown from October onwards.

“We are seeing that in the coming season, production is likely to be affected to a large extent. And the rabi season will also be challenging for the rainfed areas,” Chandra said.

Weather uncertainty poses fresh risks for farmers

Chandra said agricultural strategies would need to be adjusted according to regional weather conditions. While some states may experience excessive soil moisture, areas receiving insufficient rainfall could face prolonged dry spells.

He highlighted climate change as an ongoing challenge, noting that even irrigated regions have witnessed unseasonal and heavy rainfall events that have damaged crops.

“We used to think that we will face the challenges of climate change later. But now we see the changes happening, and they are happening at a fast pace,” he said.

India remains self-sufficient in cereals

Chandra said India has achieved self-reliance in cereals but continues to depend on imports for commodities such as pulses, oilseeds and certain horticulture products.

The rabi season generally covers around 638 lakh hectare of cultivated area. Wheat accounts for more than 300 lakh hectare, while pulses cover about 140 lakh hectare. Oilseeds are cultivated across nearly 87 lakh hectare and coarse cereals across around 55 lakh hectare.

The agriculture ministry is holding consultations with states to prepare for the winter crop season and address region-specific challenges arising from changing weather patterns.