e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage

Thane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage

The unique initiative has been initiated to create awareness among people on cleanliness

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage | FPJ
Follow us on

Thane: NGO Waldhuni Biradari has started a unique initiative called 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' for the first time in Ulhasnagar. In the initiative, anybody who clicks a picture of people throwing garbage in open areas and send it on a designated WhatsApp number, stand a chance to winning a prize money.

First three people will be shortlisted and awarded Rs 100, 200 and 300 through GooglePay on the basis of a lucky draw. The initiative starts on November 5. The picture must have a GPS location.

Read Also
Mumbai: JNPA kick starts Swachh Bharat 2.0 campaign at various locations, including JNPA Township,...
article-image

'Swachh Ulhasnagar'

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar who is heading Waldhuni Biradari said, "We want to see a clean Ulhasnagar and hence we are starting this movement called "Swachh Ulhasnagar" from Saturday, November 5. Our aim is to create awareness on cleanliness among the people of Ulhasnagar."

Dayama said, "As per the initiative, one can send pictures of people found throwing garbage anywhere in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) area. After receiving the pictures, we will conduct a lucky draw every day and the first three people will be given a reward of Rs 100, 200 and 300 from GooglePay. Also the photo should be with GPS location. People have to send the photo on WhatsApp Number 9004571075."

Read Also
Swachh Survekshan 2022: Pithampur leaps 20 places in national and 6 in state rankings in one year
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Amid extra rush, special Trains announced by Railways; check out details

Mumbai: Amid extra rush, special Trains announced by Railways; check out details

Thane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage

Thane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage

Mumbai: Dadar Court restrains husband from evicting estranged wife from company quarters

Mumbai: Dadar Court restrains husband from evicting estranged wife from company quarters

Relationship consensual with pregnant victim; POCSO accused gets bail

Relationship consensual with pregnant victim; POCSO accused gets bail

Former army officer declared hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast trial

Former army officer declared hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast trial