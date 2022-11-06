Thane: 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' initiative invites citizens to click pictures of people dumping garbage | FPJ

Thane: NGO Waldhuni Biradari has started a unique initiative called 'Swachh Ulhasnagar' for the first time in Ulhasnagar. In the initiative, anybody who clicks a picture of people throwing garbage in open areas and send it on a designated WhatsApp number, stand a chance to winning a prize money.

First three people will be shortlisted and awarded Rs 100, 200 and 300 through GooglePay on the basis of a lucky draw. The initiative starts on November 5. The picture must have a GPS location.

'Swachh Ulhasnagar'

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar who is heading Waldhuni Biradari said, "We want to see a clean Ulhasnagar and hence we are starting this movement called "Swachh Ulhasnagar" from Saturday, November 5. Our aim is to create awareness on cleanliness among the people of Ulhasnagar."

Dayama said, "As per the initiative, one can send pictures of people found throwing garbage anywhere in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) area. After receiving the pictures, we will conduct a lucky draw every day and the first three people will be given a reward of Rs 100, 200 and 300 from GooglePay. Also the photo should be with GPS location. People have to send the photo on WhatsApp Number 9004571075."