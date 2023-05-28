 Thane: STEM employee suffers 50% burns from electric shock while restoring water supply
The incident occurred in Shahad area in Thane district and the employee, Arjun Awale, 25, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Representational pic

An employee of Stem Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company suffered 50% burns due to an electric shock during the repair of a waterline on Saturday.

Employee got shock when he went to restart water supply

Stem had instituted a 24-hour shutdown on Friday to repair the water supply channel to Kalwa and Bhiwandi. On Saturday, Awale went to a pump house in Shahad to restart the water supply and received an electric shock.

Other employees immediately took Awale to a nearby hospital in Kalyan.

“The employee named Arjun Awale suffered 50% burns when he went to the pump house to start the water supply after repair works. All assistance will be provided to him,” Mahesh Bhoye, executive engineer of Stem, said.

