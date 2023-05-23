Thane: Shocking incident of groping at Kalyan railway station FOB; accused arrested

Kalyan Station footover bridge | Representational Image

In a disturbing incident at Kalyan railway station, a 30-year-old drug addict allegedly groped a woman commuter on the busy foot over bridge (FOB) on Monday morning. The accused was swiftly apprehended by fellow commuters who witnessed the incident and took immediate action.

The Thane Woman Passenger Association took notice of the incident and approached the railway police, urging them to investigate the matter and ensure legal action against the perpetrator.

Police identified accused with the help of CCTV footage

With the assistance of CCTV footage, the Kalyan government railway police identified the accused as Santosh Kumar Lakshmi Sharma, a regular wanderer known for being jobless and frequently loitering at Kalyan station. The police suspect the accused to be mentally challenged and a habitual drunkard, but medical reports are awaited to confirm.

Although the woman who was groped did not come forward to file a complaint, the Kalyan railway police promptly took action based on the received information. The accused was apprehended from the station premises and booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Woman association, commuters express concern

Lata Argade, the president of Tejaswini Woman Railway Passenger Association, highlighted the need for better safety measures for female commuters, citing frequent incidents at the railway station. She expressed concern over the narrow and overcrowded bridge where people wait for train announcements, making it an easy target for such incidents. Argade emphasized the urgency of stricter regulations and the complete prohibition of drunkards and drug addicts from the station premises.

Puja Singh, a regular commuter from Kalyan railway station, shared her experience, mentioning that drug addicts and drunkards often create an uncomfortable environment by loitering, smoking, and staring at women commuters. Singh emphasized the lack of security guards on the bridges and skywalks, making it unsafe to walk alone during late nights.

The incident serves as a reminder of the pressing need for enhanced safety measures and stricter actions to ensure the security and well-being of railway commuters, particularly women.