Drunk man gropes female seatmate, creates ruckus on Alaska Airlines flight; arrested | Pixabay

A man allegedly groped a female passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight, asking her to make love with him, while stating the flight was going to crash.

As per a report from New York Post, the man identified as Adam David Seymour, appeared friendly at first, but his demeanour changed when he pulled out three bottles of spirits and drank them all. He also ordered two bottles of Jack Daniel's and a Coke, according to her.

Seymour consumed large amounts of alcohol

She explained that after consuming a large amount of alcohol, Adam began slurring and physically approaching her. He even tried to rub her inner and outer lower thighs and knees and rested his head on her shoulder.

She went on to say that this was all done without her permission. The man allegedly made several comments about her sexuality and asked her to have sexual relations with him, claiming that the plane would crash.

The woman tried to ignore his behaviour because she was afraid that responding to him would set him off. When Adam mentioned the plane crash, she tried to get the flight attendant's attention.

Man smoked cigarette in the plane's bathroom

The man further caused a great commotion inside the plane. He smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom. He even threatened to kill an off-duty officer on the flight. The attendants decided to stop serving him alcohol, but he drowned another bottle, claiming it was hand sanitizer.

Adam was detained by airport police upon his arrival, but he refused to take the breathalyser test. He was charged with assault with the intent to commit a felony.

Read Also WATCH: Angry passengers create ruckus at Mumbai Airport after two GoAir flights cancelled