Thane SRA Projects Gain Pace As 7,545 Slum Families Receive Homes, Over 22,000 Residents Set To Benefit From Upcoming Schemes | AI

Thane: Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects across the Thane Municipal Corporation area are gaining significant momentum under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority (MMR-SRA), Thane. As of today, flat possession has been successfully handed over to slum dwellers across 54 completed schemes, covering 7,545 slum dwellers. Additionally, 937 Project Affected Person (PAP) flats have been generated, with 696 PAP units already handed over.

Construction Underway For 9,977 Slum Dwellers

Simultaneously, construction for both rehabilitation and sale components is currently underway in 26 schemes covering 9,977 slum dwellers. These active projects are planned to generate an additional 3,398 PAP flats. Further expanding this footprint, 2 new schemes involving 1,060 slum families are currently undergoing the formal approval process.

“Our primary objective is to accelerate the entire lifecycle of rehabilitation—from eligibility determination and zone declaration to administrative clearances and fast-tracked construction,” said Saurabh Rao (IAS), Chief Executive Officer of MMR-SRA. “By actively resolving technical and administrative roadblocks, we are ensuring that families waiting for years finally transition into safe, dignified, and permanent homes.”

Over 22,000 Families to Benefit from 59 Upcoming Proposals

The authority is aggressively pushing forward on declaring Slum Rehabilitation Areas and moving fresh proposals through administrative stages. Currently, 59 proposals involving 22,918 slum dwellers are at various operational phases:

40 Proposals (11,718 Slum Dwellers): Include accepted proposals, cases awaiting No Objection Certificates (NOC), proposals declared eligible by the Thane Municipal Corporation, and areas officially declared as Slum Rehabilitation Zones.

19 Proposals (11,200 Slum Dwellers): Are currently undergoing formal proceedings for Slum Rehabilitation Area notification.

The MMR-SRA isn't merely initiating new schemes; it has established an end-to-end focus covering eligibility determination, zone declarations, project approvals, construction supervision, and final possession handover—offering a clear path to permanent housing for long-waiting residents.

Unlocking Stalled and Delayed Projects

Addressing long-pending developments remains a key focus. Work is currently in progress to resolve technical bottlenecks in 7 stalled projects involving 3,215 slum dwellers. The Authority is clearing administrative, legal, and operational hurdles across all phases to ensure these projects advance swiftly.

By streamlining procedural clearances and accelerating stuck developments, the MMR Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Thane reiterates its commitment to providing safe, secure, and permanent shelter to every eligible slum family across the region.

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