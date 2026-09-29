Mumbai Lemon Prices Soar As Vashi APMC Arrivals Drop, Retail Rates Touch ₹10 Per Piece Amid Supply Shortage | Pics | farooq sayyed

Navi Mumbai: Lemon prices have surged in the retail market following a sharp decline in arrivals at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, with traders attributing the rise to reduced supplies from major producing states and lower production due to inadequate rainfall.

Vashi APMC Sees Drop In Daily Lemon Arrivals

Three to four lemons were sold for Rs 10 a few days ago is now being sold for around Rs 10 a piece in the retail market. The price rise has affected households as well as hotels, juice centres and food vendors, who use lemons extensively.

Only two to three vehicles carrying lemons are currently arriving at the Vashi APMC each day, bringing around 150 quintals, according to traders. Lemons supplied to the market mainly come from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. However, supplies from several major producing regions have been affected, resulting in a decline in arrivals in the Mumbai market.

Supply Shortage Pushes Wholesale Prices Up

"Arrivals have come down considerably, while demand has remained steady. This shortage in supply has pushed up wholesale prices, and the increase is ultimately being passed on to consumers," said a trader at the Vashi APMC.

The average wholesale price of lemons at the APMC was around Rs 5,000 per quintal at the beginning of September. It rose to Rs 7,000 per quintal on September 18 before declining to Rs 6,000 on September 23. Although the average price fell traders said prices remain relatively high compared with the beginning of the month.

Traders said inadequate rainfall has affected lemon production in producing regions. With arrivals declining while demand remains steady, the increase in wholesale prices is being passed on to consumers. Transportation, handling and other costs incurred by retailers have also contributed to the rise.

For homemakers, the increase has added to the daily household budget. "We use lemons regularly for cooking, salads and drinks. Earlier, getting three or four lemons for Rs 10 was not difficult, but now paying Rs 10 for just one lemon is expensive. Even a small increase in the price of such everyday items affects the monthly household expenses," said Zakira M, a homemaker from Nerul.

Traders said lemon prices are expected to ease if supplies from other states become regular and arrivals at the APMC return to normal. Until then, households and businesses dependent on lemons are likely to continue facing higher costs.

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