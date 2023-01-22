Thane: Spurious alcohol worth ₹35 lakh seized in raid at Kalvan godown, used to be transported in BMW car

Abhitash Singh

The state excise department on Sunday raided a godown in Kalyan and seized spurious alcohol worth ₹35 lakh. The alcohol was transported from Daman to the godown in a BMW car. Acting on a tip-off, the excise department team laid a trap and seized 52 boxes of spurious liquor made in Daman and Haryana, along with 239 boxes of sub-standard alcohol made in Maharashtra, containing 13,845 bottles of beer and whiskey in total.

BMW car worth ₹56 lakh seized

State excise department inspector (Kalyan division), Sanjay Bhosale said, “We have registered a case against three persons while two have been arrested. However, the main accused in whose name the car is registered is absconding. We have also seized the BMW car worth ₹56,75,640. Investigations are underway.”

The seized BMW car used for transporting spurious liquor | Abhitash Singh

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)