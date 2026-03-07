Thane: Social Media Influencer Targeted In Armed Attack, Police Nab Dangerous History-Sheeter After Intense Gunfight |

Thane: A wave of panic gripped the Kausa area of Mumbra in the early hours of Saturday, March 7, 2026, following a daring firing incident targeting a local social media influencer. After a cinematic high-speed chase and an exchange of fire with the police, the Thane police successfully apprehended a hardened criminal.

Detail About The Incident

The drama began at approximately 4:54 AM at the Armaan Co-operative Housing Society in Almas Colony. Reports indicate that the accused targeted the residence of Nadeem Moinuddin Khan, alias Baba Khan (45), a prominent construction professional and social media influencer. Two bullets were fired at Khan’s vehicle (MH 03 CN 5900), while one round was discharged into the air.

The Police Confrontation

Responding within five minutes, Beat Marshal 03 and a specialized investigation team led by API Tejas Sawant tracked the suspect to a scrap godown in Achar Gali. Upon being cornered, the accused, identified as Shahabad alias Shabbu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), opened fire on the police team using two pistols.

Displaying immense restraint to avoid civilian casualties in the crowded locality, API Sawant and his team including API Sonawane and officers Tadvi and Mahadik pursued the suspect on foot. During the pursuit, the accused fired 10 to 12 rounds, resulting in injuries to two bystanders who were rushed to Kalsekar Hospital.

The Arrest

The chase culminated in a physical scuffle where officers tackled Qureshi to the ground, disarming him of two pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges. Investigations revealed that Qureshi is a history-sheeter who previously served eight years in Tihar Jail and faces multiple charges in Delhi’s Jafrabad area.

While one accomplice remains at large, police have deployed heavy security at the victim’s residence. The situation in Mumbra is currently reported as stable, with the local community praising the bravery of the police personnel involved in the operation.