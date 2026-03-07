Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Arrested In Vikhroli For Illegal Entry And Violating Deportation Order

Parksite police arrest a Bangladeshi national near Vikhroli railway station for illegal entry and staying in Mumbai without valid documents | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: The Park Site police arrested a 20-year-old Bangladeshi national in Vikhroli on Wednesday for allegedly entering India illegally and staying in Mumbai without valid documents despite a prior deportation order.

Arrest made following tip-off

According to the police complaint filed by constable Balaji Ramrao Doifode (42), who is attached to Parksite Police Station and currently posted with the Anti-Terrorism Cell, the arrest was made following a tip-off received during patrol duty.

Police said that at around 12:57 pm on March 5, while patrolling in the jurisdiction, officers received reliable information from an informant that a Bangladeshi intruder would arrive near Mohini Hotel close to Vikhroli railway station (West). The information was conveyed to Police Inspector Pramod Sanap and day-shift supervisor Assistant Police Inspector Bhapkar.

Police lay trap and intercept suspect

Acting on the tip-off and on the instructions of API Kuldeep More, a team comprising API More, constables Sonawane, Gaikwad and complainant Doifode, along with two panch witnesses, laid a trap near the location.

At around 1:20 pm, a man matching the description provided by the informer arrived at the spot. The police intercepted him and introduced themselves in the presence of the panch witnesses.

Accused admits illegal entry

During questioning, the man identified himself as Imon Hanif Ali (20), a labourer currently residing in the Nagpada slum area of Mumbai. When asked to produce proof of Indian citizenship, he failed to provide any valid documents and initially gave evasive answers.

Upon sustained questioning, he allegedly admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national and stated that his native address was Sankharipona village, Benapur police station, Bangladesh. He further told police that he had entered India illegally about four months ago without the permission of border authorities due to poverty and hunger in his home country.

Document recovered during search

During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered a photocopy of a Bangladeshi birth certificate from a bag in his possession. The document was seized as evidence for further investigation.

Earlier deportation order revealed

Police records also revealed that the accused had previously been deported from India under an order issued by the Special Branch (DCP-SB-I) on July 3, 2015. No other valuables were found on the accused, and police stated that there were no fresh injury marks on his body. The accused also did not raise any complaint against the police.

Case registered under Immigration and Foreigners Act

Following the arrest, a case has been registered at Park Site Police Station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for illegal entry into India, unauthorised stay and violation of the deportation order. Further investigation is underway.

