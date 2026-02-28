Mumbai Crime: 41-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Previously Deported Arrested Again For Illegal Entry And Stay In Dharavi

Mumbai Police arrest Bangladeshi national in Dharavi for illegally re-entering India months after deportation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 27: Police have arrested a 41-year-old Bangladeshi woman for illegally entering India and staying without valid documents in Mumbai, officials said. The accused had earlier been deported to Bangladesh in 2025 but had re-entered the country illegally.

Apprehended during patrol in Dharavi

According to Dharavi police, the complainant, Kasam Mansab Sheikh (36), a police constable, was on patrol duty on February 16 at around 5 pm along with other police personnel near the T-junction on Sion-Bandra Link Road in Dharavi. During the patrol, they noticed a woman moving suspiciously in the area.

On questioning, the woman initially gave evasive replies. She was then taken to the police station for further inquiry, where she identified herself as Rahima Khatun Roshan Ali (41), currently residing in Nagpada, Mumbai, and originally from Jessore district in Bangladesh. She admitted to being a Bangladeshi national and stated that she was engaged in small work activity.

Mobile phone reveals Bangladeshi documents

During further inquiry and search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered an Itel mobile phone from her possession. Examination of the phone revealed Bangladeshi national identity cards in her name, passport photographs, property documents from Bangladesh, and multiple Bangladeshi contact numbers.

Chat records on the IMO application also showed communication with Bangladeshi nationals. Police documented the evidence through screenshots and a formal panchnama.

Illegal re-entry after deportation

During interrogation, the accused revealed that she had illegally entered India in November 2025 through the Benapole border into West Bengal and then travelled by train from Howrah to Dadar before moving to South Mumbai. She also disclosed that an agent had assisted her in creating documents.

Police records further revealed that she had previously been found staying illegally in the Nagpada area and was deported to Bangladesh on July 22, 2025, following action by Nagpada Police. Despite deportation, she re-entered India illegally without valid travel documents or authorisation.

Case registered, deportation process underway

Based on the findings, Dharavi police have registered a case against her under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for illegal entry and unauthorised stay in India. Further legal action and deportation proceedings are underway.

