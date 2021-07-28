Thane: Snake found in Bhiwandi-Kalyan ST bus, rescued

Like thousands of passengers, a trinket snake traveled in a state transport bus on Tuesday. The driver and passengers panicked after they noticed the snake in-between the travel. The snake was rescued later with the help of a snake rescuer. Trinket snake is a nonvenomous constrictor species

Sources from the state transport office of Kalyan said the ST bus was traveling on Bhiwandi-Kalyan route and was based at Shahapur bus depot. Daily thousands of residents from Bhiwandi travel to Kalyan using the ST bus as traveling mode. "On Tuesday morning, the driver of the bus noticed a snake at one of the corners in the bus. He immediately stopped the bus alerting the passenger's," said an official from the ST, Kalyan depot.