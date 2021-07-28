Thane: Snake found in Bhiwandi-Kalyan ST bus, rescued

Like thousands of passengers, a trinket snake traveled in a state transport bus on Tuesday. The driver and passengers panicked after they noticed the snake in-between the travel. The snake was rescued later with the help of a snake rescuer. Trinket snake is a nonvenomous constrictor species
Sources from the state transport office of Kalyan said the ST bus was traveling on Bhiwandi-Kalyan route and was based at Shahapur bus depot. Daily thousands of residents from Bhiwandi travel to Kalyan using the ST bus as traveling mode. "On Tuesday morning, the driver of the bus noticed a snake at one of the corners in the bus. He immediately stopped the bus alerting the passenger's," said an official from the ST, Kalyan depot.
Datta Bombe, a snake rescuer from Kalyan received a call from Sunil Mhatre, an ex-deputy sarpanch of Kon. "The call was received at around 10am. Mhatre, who is also a rescuer , was passing the way. When he noticed people gathered at the stop and panicked over some issue. He went near the bus to find them scared over a snake found near the inside corner of the front door. Mhatre advised the driver and passenger not to panic and gave me a call. I suggested they bring the bus till Durgadi Killa, as it is safe and can be rescued. Mhatre, himself accompanied the bus and came near Durgadi Killa in Kalyan. I notice the snake was in the inner part and the part would had to be cut," added Bombe who further took the bus to the Kalyan ST bus depot.
Bombe further said with the help of mechanix from the bus depot the part of the bus in which the snake was hiding was cut open. "Then, I along with Hitesh Karanjgaokar rescued the snake safely. All the passengers were safe and dropped at their location. The snake was rescued safely with any harm to him. We after imforming and semding a video to the forest officials had release the snake on Tuesday itself," added Bombe.
