Thane: Residents of 138 rooms in Mumbra evacuated and shifted to safer place - See photos

According to the Regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation the incident took place at around 9:09 pm on Monday. It was near a ground plus 9 storey Swastik building and a 10-year-old building near Konkan Nagari building, Thakurpada, Mumbra. "Most of the buildings in Thakurpada are adjacent to a nullah. Due to heavy rain, there is scouring below the nullah wall. The plinth level mud in the foundation flowed away from the nullah wall further developing a hole. Resulting in opening the foundation of the Swastik building," said Dhananjay Gosavi, executive engineer, TMC.

The TMC officials said the matter came to light, when Roshan Shaikh 33, was passing through the way in-between the nullah and building. "The foundation of the path was already weak. As soon as Roshan stepped on the spot he falls 10 feet inside a hole. He was rescued and suffered minor injuries on his right leg and was shifted to Hasan clinic in Thakurpada in Mumbra," said Santosh Kadam, head of RDMC.

The Mumbra police along with RDMC officials, fire brigade along with emergency tender, rescue vehicle reached the spot. "Meanwhile, the subsidence part was temporarily filled with stones," added Gosavi, saying a similar problem was noticed in the neighbouring Konkan Nagari building.

However, taking precautionary measures the TMC officials have vacated families from 138 rooms. Including 69 rooms were vacated at Swastik building and ground plus 9 structures. Around 63 rooms were vacated from the Konkan Nagari and ground plus 5 storey building and 6 rooms were vacated in Jairam Bhagat Chawl. "All the families were asked to vacate and it was sealed till further orders. We will check the status of the plinth and do the repair work and after approval, whether it's safe to stay we will ask the resident to shift. Till then all the vacated residences have been shifted to a TMC school in the market. If the safety is less, we also have a marriage hall as a temporary stay for the resident's," said Gosavi.