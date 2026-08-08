Thane SIR: Nearly 9 Lakh Voters May Face Exclusion As Only 53.31 Per Cent Enumeration Forms Are Digitised

Thane election officials have intensified voter awareness efforts as nearly nine lakh voters risk exclusion from the revised electoral rolls | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, August 8, 2026: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Thane district has gathered pace, with 53.31 per cent of the enumeration work completed so far.

However, low participation in urban areas, migration, and the presence of voters from other states have emerged as major factors behind the slower response.

District Election Officer and Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has urged voters to submit their enumeration forms by August 17, warning that those who fail to complete the process within the stipulated deadline may find their names excluded from the electoral rolls or marked as absent.

Collector Appeals To Voters

Dr Panchal made the appeal while addressing a press conference held to review the progress of the SIR exercise across all 18 Assembly constituencies in Thane district.

He also urged political parties to take an active role in ensuring that maximum voters complete and submit their enumeration forms before the extended deadline.

The deadline for submitting the forms was extended to August 17 in view of the progress of the SIR exercise across Maharashtra. The district administration has appealed to voters to utilise the additional time and complete the process to avoid their names being affected during the revision of the electoral rolls.

Enumeration Figures Released

According to figures presented by the district administration, Thane has 74,50,515 registered voters, of whom enumeration forms have been distributed to 66,49,753 voters.

The administration has indicated that a substantial number of voters who have not received, completed, or submitted the required forms could be excluded or placed in the ‘absent’ category during the revision process.

So far, enumeration forms pertaining to 39,71,989 voters, or 53.31 per cent, have been digitised. At the same time, 12,33,465 forms are yet to be submitted, according to the district administration.

The administration has also identified 93,408 duplicate voters. Such entries will either be removed or placed in the appropriate ‘absent’ category after verification, Dr Panchal said.

Low-Coverage Constituencies Identified

The constituencies with relatively lower SIR coverage include Ambernath (50.95 per cent), Kalyan West (53.08 per cent), Kalyan East (52.93 per cent), Dombivli (54.60 per cent), Thane City (61 per cent), and Ulhasnagar (65 per cent). The district administration plans to intensify awareness and verification efforts in these constituencies to improve participation before the deadline.

Dr Panchal attributed the comparatively low response in some areas partly to migration. A significant number of residents originally from states such as Bihar and Rajasthan, where elections are also expected, have not completed the mapping process in Thane.

According to the administration, some such voters continue to have electoral connections at both their place of residence in Thane and their native villages.

Some voters reportedly collected the enumeration forms but did not submit them, while others did not participate in the SIR process due to concerns related to their electoral registration in their native states, the Collector said.

Awareness Campaigns Intensified

The district administration has now called upon political parties to intensify voter awareness campaigns and assist citizens in completing the required documentation. Dr Panchal said political parties should ensure that voters are made aware of the consequences of failing to submit the forms within the prescribed period.

Also Watch:

With the August 17 deadline approaching, the administration is expected to focus particularly on constituencies where the SIR response remains below the district average. Officials have also been directed to step up verification and digitisation efforts to ensure that eligible voters are not left out of the revised electoral rolls.

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