Thane SSR Deadline Extended To August 17 As Over 8.13 Lakh Voters Face Risk Of Deletion From Electoral Rolls

Election officials intensify voter awareness efforts in Thane district after low SSR participation raised concerns over possible deletion from electoral rolls | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, August 8, 2026: Urban apathy, migration, and voters retaining registration in home states have resulted in a sluggish response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR/SSR) of electoral rolls in Thane district, achieving only a 53.31 per cent completion rate so far.

Warning that over 8.13 lakh (8,13,408) voters risk being listed as ‘absent’ or deleted from the voter rolls, District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal urged citizens to submit their enumeration forms before the extended deadline of August 17.

Key Highlights Of The Revision Drive

Digitisation Status: Out of 74,50,515 registered voters across 18 Assembly constituencies in Thane district, 66,49,753 forms were distributed. However, only 39,71,989 forms (53.31 per cent) have been digitised, leaving 12,33,465 forms uncollected or unsubmitted.

Duplicate Entries: Around 13,408 duplicate voter names have been identified and are set to be categorised for deletion or marked as absent.

Non-Distributed Forms: Nearly 8 lakh voters could not be reached or handed enumeration forms, placing them on the verge of automatic deletion from the rolls.

Assembly Constituency Breakdown

The percentage of missing or uncollected voter forms varies significantly across major constituencies:

Assembly Constituency | Percentage of Uncollected/Missing Forms

Kalyan West | 27 per cent

Ambernath | 25 per cent

Bhivandi West | 20 per cent

Kalyan East | 17 per cent

Thane Assembly | 12 per cent

Reasons For Low Participation

During a press conference detailing the progress across the 18 constituencies, Dr. Panchal highlighted several factors driving the low turnout:

Inter-State Migrants: Migrant workers from states such as Bihar and Rajasthan residing in Thane refrained from mapping or filling forms to preserve their voting rights in their native villages.

Dual Registration Avoidance: Many citizens chose not to participate in the SIR process to avoid complications arising from being registered in two locations.

Urban Apathy: A substantial number of residents collected the forms but failed to fill or submit them.

Final Appeal To Voters

To prevent large-scale voter exclusion, election authorities have appealed to all political parties to actively raise awareness and ensure voters fill out their enumeration forms.

“Voters must submit their enumeration forms by August 17. Failing to do so will result in their names being deleted from the electoral rolls,” warned Dr. Srikrishna Panchal.

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Special focus and door-to-door awareness drives will be intensified in low-response regions, including Ambernath (50.95 per cent), Kalyan West (53.08 per cent), Kalyan East (52.93 per cent), Dombivli (54.60 per cent), Thane City (61 per cent), and Ulhasnagar (65 per cent).

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