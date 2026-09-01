Thane SIR Drive: ERO Hearings Begin For Unverified Voter Entries Across 18 Assembly Constituencies

Thane District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Srikrishna Panchal addresses a meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls | File Photo

Thane, September 1, 2026: A comprehensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls with an eligibility reference date of October 1, 2026, is currently underway across Thane district’s 18 assembly constituencies.

The initiative targets data reconciliation for 7,450,515 registered voters. While 4,590,249 Enumeration Form Schedules (EFS) — 61.61 per cent — have been digitised, 2,860,266 records remain under review.

This unverified segment includes 735,000 relocated voters, 222,000 deceased individuals, and 1,708,000 untraceable entries. A total of 17,670 Booth Level Agents are assisting the administration, while polling stations have been rationalised from 6,894 to 6,831.

ERO Hearings For Unverified Entries

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are currently issuing notices and conducting hearings for citizens whose details do not match the 2002 SIR database. Voters must submit documentation based on age criteria:

Born before July 1, 1987: One government-approved proof of date/place of birth.

Born between July 1, 1987, and Dec 2, 2004: Proof of own date/place of birth plus one document verifying either parent’s birth details.

Accepted supporting documents include government/PSU ID cards, pre-July 1987 official records, Birth Certificates, Passports, SSC certificates, Domicile Certificates, Caste Certificates, Forest Rights Certificates, official Family Registers, and Land Allotment orders. Government-issued identity proofs are also accepted under standard regulatory guidelines (with sensitive numbers redacted where applicable).

Collector Urges Voter Participation

Emphasising public participation, District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Srikrishna Panchal stated during a party representative meeting:

"Our primary objective is to build an entirely accurate, transparent, and updated voter registry. I strongly urge every citizen to verify their listing on the draft roll and participate promptly in the hearing process with the necessary documentation within the stipulated deadlines."

Also Watch:

Key Timeline

Draft List: Aug 31, 2026

Claims/Objections: Aug 31 – Sept 30, 2026

Hearings: Aug 31 – Oct 29, 2026

Final Publication: Nov 4, 2026

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