Thane Siddheshwar Nagar Cluster Redevelopment To Begin, Around 6,000 Families Set To Get New Homes | AI

Thane: The path to transforming the area around Siddheshwar Lake, situated just a stone's throw away from the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, has finally been cleared. The long-cherished dream of owning a home is about to come true for approximately 6,000 families residing in the slums and old buildings surrounding the lake area for decades.

The groundbreaking ceremony (bhumipujan) for the 'Siddheshwar Nagar Cluster' project will take place on Wednesday, September 23, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. This event marks another significant milestone in the cluster redevelopment journey of Thane city.

Comprehensive Development of Slums and Old Structures

Siddheshwar Lake is one of the ancient lakes in Thane city. A large slum area surrounds the lake, where over 2,000 families have resided for years. Additionally, a substantial number of families live in 30 to 40 old structures in the nearby locality. Consequently, executing a joint redevelopment of these slums and dilapidated buildings presented a major challenge for the administration.

Due to these complications, the redevelopment process remained stalled for several years. Under the Cluster Redevelopment Scheme, an integrated development plan will now be executed, covering slums, old buildings, and the surrounding vicinity. The 'Siddheshwar Nagar Cluster' project will be developed through the Suggee Construction Company.

Focus Shifts to Siddheshwar After Kisan Nagar

The initial major phase of the cluster scheme in Thane began in Kisan Nagar. Launched in June 2023 by Eknath Shinde, the initial cluster scheme covered nearly 10,000 homes, followed by the commencement of actual ground work.

Following Kisan Nagar, public focus in Thane has now shifted toward the Siddheshwar Lake Cluster project. Expectations are high that the Siddheshwar Lake project will soon take visible shape, continuing the momentum of the city's cluster-based urban transformation.

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