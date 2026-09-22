Bombay HC Bans Firecrackers On Public Roads During Festivities, Warns Against ‘Free-For-All’ Celebrations

The Bombay High Court directed authorities to strictly enforce firecracker and noise pollution restrictions during festive processions | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to impose a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads during festivities and warned that religious celebrations cannot become a “free-for-all” resulting in noise and air pollution and inconvenience to citizens.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said authorities must strictly enforce prescribed noise limits during processions and take action against violators. The court stressed that citizens cannot be made “silent sufferers” in the name of celebrations.

“We are not against anything. But the rule of law has to be maintained,” the bench said.

Noise Pollution During Festivities

The court was hearing suo motu (on its own) proceedings concerning noise and air pollution during festive processions. Advocate SM Gorwadkar, appearing for Dr Mahesh Bedekar, who had earlier filed a PIL on noise pollution in Thane, submitted data collected over five-six days showing repeated breaches of prescribed limits.

Senior advocate Aspi Chenoy, appointed amicus curiae, submitted a five-page note stating that the extension of the permissible festive period from 10 to 15 days did not dilute existing noise pollution rules. He said loudspeakers required written permission and that prescribed decibel limits continued to apply.

Referring to readings of 90, 95 and even 100 decibels during festivities, Chenoy said the extended period could not be treated as a “free-for-all”. He pointed out that the permissible limit was 55 decibels in residential areas and 65 decibels in commercial areas.

Court Questions Loudspeakers And DJs

The bench questioned the need for multiple loudspeakers, DJs and laser beams during religious processions, calling their use “completely unwarranted”.

“Are we going to get additional blessings from God by using all these loudspeakers and firecrackers?” the court asked, urging people to exercise self-restraint. It cited the Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur as an example of a large religious gathering conducted peacefully without loudspeakers or excessive noise.

The court directed authorities to measure decibel levels during processions and incorporate visual meter readings in panchnamas. It also ordered that permissions granted for loudspeakers be prominently displayed at venues and along processions.

The bench suggested that authorities consider demanding a substantial security deposit while granting permissions, which could be forfeited if noise norms were violated. “There is no dearth of money for these pandals (where community Ganesh idols are installed). If there is any violation, then the amount will be forfeited. This will act as a deterrent,” the HC said.

“Citizens cannot be silent sufferers. Why can't celebrations happen in a manner in which no noise pollution occurs. Simultaneously several processions go on and then imagine the noise. This is completely unwarranted,” the court remarked.

Firecracker Ban On Public Roads

On firecrackers, the court observed that bursting them on public roads was dangerous and contributed to toxic air pollution, particularly as Mumbai enters the period when haze and pollution typically increase.

Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the court that Mumbai Police had already prohibited, from September 9 to September 26, gatherings of more than five persons without permission and that a ban on firecrackers and loudspeakers was also in place. Exception was given to processions for immersion after taking necessary permission from the police.

The bench, however, questioned whether these orders were being effectively enforced.

“It is only good on paper. The breaches and violations are apparent,” it observed.

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Directions To Apply To All Festivals

The court said the directions would apply to all festivals and emphasised that religious sentiments must be balanced with public safety and environmental concerns. “Celebrations cannot be carried out at the cost of someone’s life or health,” it said.

The detailed order will be made available later, the bench said.

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