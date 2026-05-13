Thane: Shrikant Shinde Foundation Rebuilds Shastrinagar Family’s Fire-Ravaged Home Within 15 Days

The Gujar family meets MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde after their fire-damaged home in Thane was rebuilt within two weeks | File Photo

Thane, May 13: What began as a devastating tragedy for the Gujar family in Thane’s Shastrinagar area turned into a story of hope and swift rehabilitation after the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation stepped in to rebuild their fire-damaged home within just 15 days.

The family of Vijay Gujar had lost their entire house and lifelong savings after a massive fire broke out on April 27 due to a suspected short circuit. The blaze reduced their residence and household belongings to ashes, leaving the family in distress and without shelter.

ठाण्यातील शास्त्रीनगर येथे राहणाऱ्या श्री. विजय गुजर यांच्या घराला २७ एप्रिल रोजी शॉर्ट सर्किटमुळे आग लागली आणि संपूर्ण संसार काही क्षणांत उद्ध्वस्त झाला होता. यानंतर डॉ.श्रीकांत शिंदे फाउंडेशनचे अध्यक्ष विलास जोशी, पदाधिकारी अभिजित दरेकर, विशाल जाधव, गणेश शेलार यांच्यासमवेत… pic.twitter.com/rT5olqTtlS — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) May 13, 2026

Foundation steps in with immediate assistance

Responding immediately to the incident, the foundation, working under the guidance of Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, extended assistance to the affected family and assured them of complete support during the crisis.

In a rapid rehabilitation effort, the foundation undertook the reconstruction and restoration of the house on a war footing. From structural repairs to the arrangement of essential household facilities, the work was completed within a fortnight, enabling the Gujar family to move back into their restored home.

Family expresses gratitude for support

Expressing gratitude for the timely intervention, Vijay Gujar and his family recently met MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and personally thanked him for the support extended during one of the most difficult phases of their lives.

During the interaction, the MP reportedly assured the family that the foundation would continue to stand by them in the future as well, should they require any further assistance.

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The swift rebuilding effort has drawn appreciation from local residents, with many describing it as an example of prompt humanitarian response and effective community support in times of crisis.

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