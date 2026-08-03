Thane Shocker: Unidentified Woman’s Body Found Floating In Ambe-Ghosale Lake, Police Probe Underway | File photo

Thane: The body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old, was recovered from Ambe-Ghosale Lake in the Castle Mill area of Thane (West) on Monday morning.

According to official sources, local authorities received information about the body floating in the lake near Castle Mill Circle, Prabhakar Hedge Marg, close to Late Meenatai Thackeray Chowk, around 9:25 AM.

Joint Rescue Operation

Promptly after receiving the alert, a joint team from multiple emergency services rushed to the scene. The response team included:

Rabodi Police Station officers and personnel

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell with a pickup vehicle

Thane Fire Brigade deployed with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

Personnel from the Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Cell launched a joint operation and successfully fished the woman's body out of the water.

Police Procedure & Investigation

The body was handed over to the Rabodi Police for legal formalities and subsequently transferred to the District Civil Hospital, Thane, for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Rabodi Police have registered an incident report and initiated an investigation to establish the deceased woman's identity and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.