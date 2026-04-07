Thane Shocker! Man Seen Riding Scooter On Skywalk In Kalyan; Raises Safety Concerns | indigital.marathi

Thane: A viral video from Kalyan (East) has sparked concern after a scooter rider was seen driving along a pedestrian skywalk, raising serious questions about civic sense and public safety.

The video, shared by Instagram handle ‘indigital.marathi’, shows a man riding a scooter with a pillion through a crowd of pedestrians on the skywalk. The rider is seen carefully manoeuvring the vehicle to avoid hitting people, moving slowly at first and then picking up slight speed once the path clears. He is also seen without wearing a helmet. Notably, the people around him appear largely unfazed by the unusual and risky act.

The incident highlights the extent to which individuals are willing to bend rules to save time, even if it puts others at risk. Skywalks are specifically designed to ensure pedestrian safety by separating foot traffic from vehicles below. However, the presence of a moving scooter in such a space defeats that purpose entirely.

Such visuals once again bring attention to the need for stricter enforcement and greater public awareness, as reckless behaviour continues to endanger lives in everyday urban settings.

6 Youth Detained For Dangerous Bike Stunt

A reckless stunt performed by six youths on a single scooter in Bandra East has triggered widespread concern, once again highlighting the dangerous extremes individuals are willing to go to for social media content.

#Illegal dangerous #stunt by 6 boys on burgman in supermen style on #Bandra East turminus bridge outside Railway station road putting other people's life in danger including their own no traffic rules followed, pls check and take action @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp. pic.twitter.com/MpsW6nz7n8 — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) March 28, 2026

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows six young men precariously balancing on a Suzuki Burgman near the Bandra East Terminus Bridge, outside Railway Station Road. According to the visuals, five of them are seated on the scooter, while one is being held sideways by the group, attempting a ‘Superman’-style pose as the vehicle moves.

Notably, the rider of the scooter is not wearing a helmet, and the group appears to be riding in a rash and negligent manner, posing a serious risk.

Responding promptly, the Mumbai Police confirmed that all six individuals involved in the act have been detained.

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