Thane Shocker! Expired Cakes Sold At Dmart Near Dhokali Area Raise Questions Over Consumer Safety - Watch Video

Thane: A shocking incident has come to light from the DMart outlet in Thane West's Dhokali area, where expired cakes were allegedly being sold, raising serious concerns about consumer safety, especially that of children. Visuals shared on social media showed the expiry date of the Britannia Gobbles Fruity Fun Bar Cake on April 19, however, till May 2, the products were sold on the shelf. Not just one product, the video showed an entire batch of cakes had expired.

The video was shot on May 2 and was shared by Thane24Taas on Instagram. A confrontation between a customer and DMart staff, along with police personnel and a local politician, is also seen. The customer is seen presenting a bill and claiming that the product was purchased on April 30. He further claimed to have consumed the cake and also complained of stomach pain.

In the latter part of the video, two policemen are also seen at the site and are seen questioning the staff about why expired products were not checked. Though the video showed the police asking the customer and staff to file a complaint at the police station.

Currently, it is not yet clear whether a formal complaint was filed or what action was taken by the police, or even the reason given by the staff for the expired products is not known.

Meanwhile, recently, expired medicines worth Rs 1.65 crore were discovered at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Bhayandar West. The stock had reportedly been donated by a social organisation, raising serious concerns about negligence and oversight.

Fortunately, the hospital authorities had identified the issue during a routine inventory check and found that the medicines had already expired. The matter was promptly reported to the state government. Due to the administration's vigilance, the medicines were not distributed to patients, thereby averting a potentially dangerous situation.

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