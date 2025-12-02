Thane Shocker: Elderly Woman Abandoned Near Cadbury Signal; Relative On The Run |

Thane: A shocking and heartbreaking incident unfolded at Thane’s busy Cadbury Signal, where a relative allegedly abandoned an elderly woman reportedly in the final stages of her life. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali Mujahid, a resident of Zakir Hussain Nagar in Govandi, allegedly left the woman on the roadside and fled the scene.

Crowd Gathers After Woman Found on Road

Seeing the elderly woman lying unattended on the road, passers-by gathered around her. Soon after, her relatives also reached the spot. Together, they alerted the police about the incident.

The woman is expected to be taken to a hospital for medical examination. Police are currently investigating the reason behind Mujahid’s alleged act of leaving her in the middle of the road.

Complaint Filed; Accused Still Absconding

Immediately after the incident, locals and the woman’s relatives filed a non-cognisable (NC) complaint at Thane Police Station.

However, despite the complaint being registered, the police have not yet been able to arrest the accused. A search operation has been launched to trace Mohammad Ali Mujahid.