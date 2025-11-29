Thane News: ‘Visit My Police Station’ Initiative Draws Huge Participation From Students And Senior Citizens

Thane Police’s ‘Visit My Police Station’ initiative sees strong community participation, boosting transparency and citizen awareness | File Photo

Thane, Nov 29: Thane Police Commissionerate, jointly with the Global Care Foundation, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) and Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), organised a one-day unique initiative ‘Visit My Police Station’ on 29 November. This initiative got a good response from students and senior citizens.

Initiative Aims To Strengthen Public-Police Relations

The "Visit My Police Station" initiative by the Thane Police Commissionerate aims to improve public-police relations by encouraging citizens to visit their local police stations in a welcoming environment. Organized in collaboration with legal services authorities, the program seeks to increase transparency, dispel misconceptions, and inform residents about their rights and legal aid services.

The initiative also seeks to address senior citizen safety concerns through programs like "Susamvad Melave" and the recent launch of the "Nirbhay Thane" WhatsApp chatbot, reports Thane Police Commissionerate.

Students And Senior Citizens Experience Police Functioning First-Hand

Many school and college students visited the police station, where they were demonstrated how an FIR is written, how an FIR is registered, what’s the difference between an FIR and an NC copy, what a jail looks like, and how cyber crimes are caught.

During this entire drive, it was seen that people were more interested in knowing about the cyber crime department because nowadays children and old people are the most common victims of cyber crime.

The police officers also felt a different kind of joy in guiding the children and senior citizens. The children who participated in this program said that such a visit program should be kept for people every month; it also increased their knowledge, and the fear of coming to the police station that resides in the heart also went away.

Key features of the initiative

Strengthening public trust: The program is designed to make the police station a more approachable and interactive place for citizens.

Increasing transparency: It aims to shed light on the functioning of the police department and foster greater public awareness.

Disseminating legal information: The initiative serves as a platform to educate residents about their legal rights and the availability of legal aid services.

Organizing public outreach: The program includes various activities, such as sessions for senior citizens to guide them on their rights and safety, according to Thane Police Commissionerate.

Utilizing technology: The Thane Police also use modern technology, such as the new "Nirbhay Thane" WhatsApp Chat Bot, to connect with citizens and provide information.

Official Statement

DCP Prashant Kadam of Zone 5 said that "Today's drive was very successful. We had invited children, senior citizens, and institutions for today's drive. If we talk about Kasarvadavli Police Station, over two thousand people reached the police station to visit today, so you can guess how good a response all the police stations coming under the Thane Police Commissionerate must have received. In today's drive, we gave people information about how the police function, what weapons the police have, how barricading is done, and how patrolling is done. We also conducted an awareness program and provided people with information about important helpline numbers. The police work for society, and society trusts only the police in times of trouble. Seeing today's response, we can confirm that such drives will continue to be started on a continuous basis in the coming time."

