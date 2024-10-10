Thane Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies Due To Electrocution At Garba Event In Kalyan | Representative Image

Thane: A 19-year-old boy from Khadakpada died due to electrocution while watching a garba event near an electric transformer in Kalyan. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 9pm at Sai Chowk when, Kamlakar Nawale, along with several friends, left home to attend the festivities.

He reportedly climbed onto a society wall about eight feet high beside the transformer to get a better view of the garba. While trying to maintain his balance, he fell and attempted to grab a nearby wire, which resulted in electrocution. Volunteers from the event rushed to help and found him on the ground with burn injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode from the Khadakpada police, said, “We responded promptly to the incident and conducted a Panchanama. An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigation is underway.”