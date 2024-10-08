Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old woman died of electrocution after an electric wire snapped and fell on her in Karnataka's Tavarekere on Monday, police said.
According to Tavarekere Police, the woman was identified as Manjamma.
The incident took place in Magadi road of Tavarekere area in Bengaluru district, they said.
Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Stabs Wife To Death On Premises Of SP's Office In Hassan; Flees...
The police have registered a case in the matter. An investigation into the incident is underway, they added.
FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here
More details are awaited.