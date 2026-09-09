Thane Shocker: 17-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Admission Setback Despite Scoring 95.7 Per Cent In Class 12

A 17-year-old Thane student reportedly faced severe academic distress after missing admission to his preferred programme | Representational Image

Thane, September 9, 2026: A 17-year-old Class 12 science student allegedly died by suicide in Thane after failing to secure admission to his preferred higher education programme, despite scoring 95.7% in his board examinations, police said.

The teenager, a resident of a high-rise complex in Hiranandani Estate along Ghodbunder Road, reportedly aspired to pursue the BS-MS dual degree programme at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, West Bengal.

According to police, the student could not secure a seat after failing to rank among the top 10,000 candidates in the institute's entrance aptitude test. Investigators suspect that the admission setback caused him considerable academic distress.

Admission Setback

The incident occurred on September 4. Police said the teenager left his home around 7.30 pm, telling his family that he was going cycling. Around 45 minutes later, he sent a message to the family WhatsApp group indicating that he intended to end his life.

Alarmed by the message, his family tried contacting him, but his mobile phone had been switched off. They immediately alerted the Kasarvadavali police, following which a search operation was launched.

The teenager was subsequently found critically injured after reportedly falling from the 22nd floor of a nearby building. He was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Rule Out Foul Play

A police official said the preliminary investigation has found no indication of foul play and that the family has also not raised any such suspicion.

“The family has not alleged any foul play. The preliminary inquiry indicates that the student was under severe distress over not securing admission to the course he wanted,” the police said.

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The incident has once again highlighted the intense academic pressure faced by students and the need for timely emotional support when they experience setbacks in education or career-related goals.

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