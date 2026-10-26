Thane Shivai Nagar Redevelopment: MLA Sanjay Kelkar Opposes Forced Cluster Scheme, Pushes For MHADA Layout Approval

Sanjay Kelkar backs Shivai Nagar residents' demand for layout approval, while opposing compulsory cluster redevelopment for authorised buildings | File Photo

Thane, October 26, 2026: As redevelopment challenges surrounding ageing residential structures in Thane grow increasingly severe due to administrative friction, bureaucratic delays and complex regulatory frameworks, numerous housing societies find themselves stuck in a protracted standstill.

To address the long-pending layout approval for the MHADA buildings in Shivai Nagar and resolve local residents' rising concerns, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former corporator Sitaram Rane organised a large public rally in the Vartak Nagar Ward Committee area.

Speaking at the gathering, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar delivered strong assurances to the affected families, promising to maintain relentless pressure on the concerned departments until the layout plan is fully approved, while guaranteeing that the cluster development scheme will not be forcibly imposed on authorised buildings.

Addressing the assembled crowd, MLA Sanjay Kelkar emphasised that navigating complex civic issues demands a combination of proactive administrative dialogue and firm advocacy on the ground.

He shared that official discussions have already been initiated with senior officers at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), alongside formal meetings with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner to fast-track the long-delayed layout permissions.

Kelkar reiterated that while cluster development represents an innovative approach to city modernisation, joining the programme remains entirely voluntary for legitimate, legally recognised structures.

Drawing parallels to the successful model implemented at Yashaswi Nagar, he affirmed that any attempt by authorities to force the cluster framework upon Shivai Nagar residents would meet strong resistance, while also cautioning the community against internal factionalism that weakens collective bargaining power.

"Resolving complex urban development challenges requires both strategic coordination with government bodies and an unyielding commitment to fight for residents' rights when necessary. While cluster development is a modern policy, it must remain optional for authorised buildings. We will not allow any mandatory cluster scheme to be forced onto Shivai Nagar, and I will stand firmly with the residents until full layout approval is granted." — Sanjay Kelkar, MLA, Thane Assembly Constituency

Residents Voice Frustration Over Delays

Voices of distress and frustration echoed across the venue as local society members voiced their deep anxiety over years of inaction and administrative delays.

Expressing their grievances during the interactive session, attendees highlighted how forcing a cluster policy onto lawful buildings creates unnecessary uncertainty when standalone layout approvals could instantly unlock redevelopment.

"We have been living in ageing, deteriorating buildings for years while our redevelopment files gather dust due to administrative technicalities and changing policy conditions. Imposing a forced cluster development model on our legal societies only adds further delays and complications to an already painful wait. All we demand is our long-pending layout approval so our housing societies can proceed with redevelopment smoothly."

— Representative speaking on behalf of Shivai Nagar housing societies

Redevelopment Of 69 Societies Remains Stalled

Simultaneously, former corporator Sitaram Rane underscored his determination to resolve the stalled redevelopment process impacting 69 MHADA housing societies in Shivai Nagar, a problem that has remained unresolved since 2009.

He highlighted that nearly 38 of these societies have already secured concrete redevelopment offer letters from prominent developers like Hiranandani, yet actual progress remains halted due to pending layout sanctions and local political interference.

Rane noted that critical preliminary hurdles, including Non-Agricultural (NA) land tax clearances and leasehold issues with the District Collector, have already been resolved.

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He also appealed to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to lift additional financial levies imposed by MHADA. With MHADA's proposal now before the Thane Municipal Corporation, Rane insisted that securing standalone layout approval takes precedence over delays associated with the cluster framework, adding that local leadership is fully prepared to take the matter to the High Court if administrative approvals continue to stall.

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