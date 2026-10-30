Thane: Shiv Sena's Anand Paranjape Urges Mahayuti Allies To Stop Public Allegations, Calls For Unity After Council Poll Results |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Paranjape has appealed to leaders and spokespersons of Mahayuti alliance partners to refrain from making allegations against Shiv Sena leaders in the aftermath of the Legislative Council election results. Addressing a press conference in Thane, Paranjape called for an end to the exchange of allegations and counter-allegations, stating that differences between alliance partners should be addressed through discussions at the appropriate level rather than through public statements.

'No Wrestling Among Friends': Shiv Sena Objects To BJP Spokespersons' Remarks

Taking exception to the remarks made by BJP spokespersons at their press conference today, Paranjape said that the language used against Shiv Sena leaders was inappropriate and not in keeping with the spirit of the Mahayuti. He emphasised that leaders and spokespersons of alliance partners must maintain political decorum and refrain from making statements against one another. He added that coordination among the three parties would be discussed at a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. He also noted that Shinde has instructed Shiv Sena leaders and spokespersons not to criticise alliance partners, stressing that there should be no 'wrestling among friends'. He expects the BJP and NCP leadership to issue similar directions to their respective leaders.

Paranjape Calls Sanjay Gaikwad's Remarks On Farmers Insensitive

Commenting on MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's remarks concerning farmers, Paranjape said such statements were insensitive and unacceptable. He stated that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed public representatives to refrain from making such remarks and has indicated that appropriate action would be taken. He also highlighted Shiv Sena's response to natural disasters and emergencies, including relief efforts during the Kerala floods, heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the rescue of Maharashtra tourists stranded in Nepal. He reiterated that the party continues to stand firmly with farmers affected by the drought.

Shiv Sena Distributes 4.6 Lakh Diwali Ration Kits Across 180 Drought-Affected Talukas

Paranjape also outlined the initiatives undertaken by Shiv Sena to support farmers and their families. He said this year's Dussehra rally was dedicated to drought-affected farmers. The party is distributing 25,000 sewing machines to women and 25,000 bicycles to young girls across Maharashtra, while also organising mass wedding ceremonies for daughters of farmers. Additionally, 4,60,000 Diwali ration kits have been distributed to farming families across 180 drought-affected talukas, reaffirming the party's commitment to standing by farmers during this difficult period.

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