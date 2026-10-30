Rotary Club Of Kharghar Midtown To Hold Clothes, Books And E-Waste Collection Drive On November 1 | Representational Image

The Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown will organise a collection drive on Sunday, November 1, to encourage residents to declutter their homes while supporting the needy and promoting recycling.

Residents Can Donate Clothes, Books, Blankets And Electronic Waste

The drive will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in front of Beautiful Megamart, near Shilp Chowk in Kharghar. Residents can donate clean, usable clothes, bedsheets, blankets, linen, books, stationery and electronic waste, including old mobile phones, laptops, cables, chargers and other electronic gadgets.

As part of a special initiative ahead of Diwali, the club has also appealed to residents to donate sarees in good condition, which will be distributed to needy people as festive gifts. These sarees should be packed in a separate bag.

Collection Drive Aims To Reduce Waste And Support Underprivileged Communities

The initiative aims to give reusable household items a second life, reduce waste and extend support to underprivileged sections of society. The club has urged residents to contribute items in usable condition and participate in the drive.

Promoting the principles of “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle”, the initiative reflects Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self”, while encouraging community participation in building a greener and more compassionate society.

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