CIDCO Installs GPS In 34 Water Tankers, CCTV At 11 Filling Stations To Curb Misuse Amid Water Scarcity |

In a bid to ensure equitable water distribution amid the prevailing scarcity, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has stepped up monitoring of its tanker-based water supply, equipping all 34 tankers with GPS tracking systems and placing 11 major filling stations under CCTV surveillance.

Tanker Movement And Water Distribution To Be Closely Monitored

The measures are aimed at tracking tanker movement, verifying delivery locations and maintaining accurate records of water distribution across CIDCO nodes. The initiative follows a series of review meetings convened under the guidance of CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal to address supply-related issues and prevent misuse of water.

CIDCO is also developing a dedicated digital water management portal that will integrate GPS tracking with an OTP-based access system. Until the portal becomes operational, daily tanker movement and distribution details are being recorded and monitored through Google Sheets.

CIDCO Coordinates With MJP And NMMC To Address Water Shortages

To address shortages in Kalamboli, CIDCO is coordinating with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It has also taken up the issue of ensuring regular and adequate water supply with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

In a move to prioritise domestic consumption, CIDCO has prohibited the supply of tanker water to developers for construction and development activities. It has also warned housing societies against misuse of water. If tanker-supplied water is found to be used for swimming pools, the supply to the concerned society will be discontinued immediately.

Meanwhile, the CIDCO Vigilance Department is examining complaints of alleged irregularities in water distribution. The corporation has warned that confirmed violations will attract penalties and stringent action.

CIDCO has appealed to residents and housing societies to conserve water and cooperate with the administration, stating that it remains committed to ensuring regular, adequate and equitable distribution during the scarcity period.

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