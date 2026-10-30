Sion Hospital Records 35 Gender Reassignment Surgeries In Three Years, RTI Reveals Disparities Across Civic Hospitals |

Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion) has recorded the highest number of gender reassignment surgeries among Mumbai's major civic and government hospitals, performing 35 procedures over the last three years. Meanwhile, BYL Nair Hospital receives around eight to nine cases involving individuals with variations in sex characteristics (intersex) every year, according to replies to Right to Information (RTI) queries filed by health activist Chetan Kothari.

Plastic Surgery Department Performs 35 Procedures In Three Years

The RTI replies reveal significant differences in the number of procedures performed at the city's hospitals. Sion Hospital's Plastic Surgery Department reported conducting 35 gender reassignment surgeries in the last three years, including top and bottom surgeries. However, the hospital said there were no definite parameters to classify these procedures as successful or failed.

The hospital's General Surgery Department separately reported performing 14 surgeries for transgender patients since March 2023. These figures relate to departmental reporting and should not be added to the Plastic Surgery Department's tally without clarification.

Nair And JJ Hospitals Report One Surgery Each, KEM Records None

Among other hospitals, Nair Hospital reported one gender reassignment surgery, which was successful. However, it receives around eight to nine intersex cases annually. Sir JJ Hospital also reported one gender reassignment surgery during 2023-24, which was successful. No procedures were performed during 2024-25 and 2025-26. KEM Hospital, meanwhile, reported that no such surgeries had been performed.

The RTI replies highlight the importance of psychiatric evaluation before gender reassignment surgery. Sion Hospital stated that certification from at least two qualified mental health professionals is mandatory to establish gender dysphoria and assess whether an individual is mentally fit to undergo surgery. Nair Hospital also requires psychiatric certification for surgical clearance, while JJ Hospital said genetic and chromosomal investigations may be advisable in certain medico-legal cases and rare genetic conditions.

The hospitals also clarified questions surrounding fertility and sexual life after surgery. Nair Hospital and JJ Hospital stated that a person undergoing male-to-female gender reassignment surgery cannot become pregnant. However, both indicated that sexual activity is possible after the procedure. Nair Hospital described the ability to enjoy sexual life as subjective, while JJ Hospital said the individual can enjoy sexual life after surgery. The replies did not provide data on sexual satisfaction or long-term outcomes.

RTI activist Chetan Kothari said the BMC and state government should introduce gender reassignment services at all major hospitals and spread awareness. "Many people from poor families wish to undergo these procedures but are unaware of available services. Those who feel trapped in a body that does not match their gender identity should be encouraged to seek medical consultation," he said.

Regarding expenditure, Sion Hospital said major and super-major surgery charges in BMC hospitals range from Rs500 to Rs5,000, apart from consumables. KEM Hospital quoted Rs2,000, while Nair Hospital reported a charge of Rs5,000. JJ Hospital said these procedures are provided free at government institutions, subject to nominal hospital charges.

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