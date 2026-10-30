Maharashtra: Another Opportunity To Verify Names in Electoral Roll, Says CM As SIR Deadline Extended to November 13, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to carefully verify their names and other details in the draft electoral roll prepared as part of the special intensive revision process in the state.

Fadnavis made the exhortation a day after the Election Commission revised the schedule for the special intensive revision process in Maharashtra, as well as four other states and one Union Territory.

Revised Timeline In Maharashtra

The deadline for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will go on up to November 25.

The final electoral roll in Maharashtra is slated to be published on November 30.

Revised SIR Schedule for Maharashtra – Extension of Dates as Follows: https://t.co/DDJlwqw6Qv — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 30, 2026

CM Urges Voters To Verify Their Names

Fadnavis said on Friday that the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections till November 13 was another opportunity for voters to verify their names in the state's electoral roll.

"Urging all citizens to carefully verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll," the chief minister said in a social media post. "Ensure that applications for new registrations, corrections to existing entries or objections, wherever applicable, are submitted no later than 13 November 2026."

Another Opportunity to Verify Your Name in Maharashtra’s Electoral Roll!Deadline Extended to 13 November 2026!The Election Commission of India has once again extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra. This gives eligible citizens additional time to get their names included, correct errors, or raise objections.📌 Revised Schedule:✅ Filing of claims and objections: 31 August – 13 November 2026✅ Disposal of claims and objections: By 25 November 2026✅ Publication of the final electoral roll: 30 November 2026Urging all citizens to carefully verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll. Ensure that applications for new registrations, corrections to existing entries or objections, wherever applicable, are submitted no later than 13 November 2026.This extended opportunity offers every eligible citizen the chance to secure their right to vote and ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate, complete and up to date. An accurate electoral roll is the foundation of a strong democracy. Every citizen’s active participation strengthens the integrity of our democratic process.मतदार यादीतील नाव व तपशील तपासण्याची पुन्हा एक संधी!दावे-हरकतींसाठी 13 नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत मुदतवाढ!महाराष्ट्रातील मतदार यादीच्या विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) कार्यक्रमांतर्गत प्रारूप मतदार यादीवरील दावे व हरकती दाखल करण्यासाठी भारत निवडणूक आयोगाने पुन्हा एकदा मुदतवाढ दिली आहे. यामुळे पात्र नागरिकांना आपले नाव मतदार यादीत समाविष्ट करून घेण्याची, नोंदींमधील त्रुटी दुरुस्त करण्याची आणि आवश्यकतेनुसार हरकती नोंदवण्याची आणखी एक संधी मिळाली आहे.📌 सुधारित वेळापत्रक:✅ दावे व हरकती दाखल करण्याचा कालावधी : 31 ऑगस्ट ते 13 नोव्हेंबर 2026✅ दावे व हरकती निकाली काढण्याची प्रक्रिया : 25 नोव्हेंबर 2026✅ अंतिम मतदार यादीचे प्रकाशन : 30 नोव्हेंबर 2026प्रारूप मतदार यादीत आपले नाव आणि तपशील तपासा. नाव समाविष्ट करायचे असल्यास, नोंदींमध्ये दुरुस्ती करायची असल्यास किंवा आवश्यकतेनुसार हरकत नोंदवायची असल्यास 13 नोव्हेंबर 2026 पूर्वी संबंधित अर्ज दाखल करा.नागरिकांनो, मिळालेल्या या अतिरिक्त संधीचा अवश्य लाभ घ्या! प्रत्येक पात्र नागरिकाचा मतदानाचा हक्क सुरक्षित राहणे आणि मतदार यादी अचूक व अद्ययावत असणे हे सशक्त लोकशाहीसाठी महत्त्वाचे आहे. लोकशाही अधिक सक्षम करण्याच्या या प्रक्रियेत आपला सहभाग नोंदवा!#Maharashtra #SIR #ElectionCommission — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 30, 2026

Fadnavis said that the extension of the deadline offers citizens the chance to secure their right to vote and to "ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate, complete and up to date".

Other States

The timeline for the SIR process has also been extended in Haryana, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The poll body issued the directives following formal requests submitted by states' respective Chief Electoral Officers

In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana, the final list will be published on November 30. In Delhi, the final list will be published on December 22.