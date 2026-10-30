Maharashtra: Another Opportunity To Verify Names in Electoral Roll, Says CM As SIR Deadline Extended to November 13, 2026

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to carefully verify their names and other details in the draft electoral roll prepared as part of the special intensive revision process in the state.
Fadnavis made the exhortation a day after the Election Commission revised the schedule for the special intensive revision process in Maharashtra, as well as four other states and one Union Territory.
Revised Timeline In Maharashtra
The deadline for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will go on up to November 25.
The final electoral roll in Maharashtra is slated to be published on November 30.
CM Urges Voters To Verify Their Names
Fadnavis said on Friday that the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections till November 13 was another opportunity for voters to verify their names in the state's electoral roll.
"Urging all citizens to carefully verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll," the chief minister said in a social media post. "Ensure that applications for new registrations, corrections to existing entries or objections, wherever applicable, are submitted no later than 13 November 2026."
Fadnavis said that the extension of the deadline offers citizens the chance to secure their right to vote and to "ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate, complete and up to date".
Other States
The timeline for the SIR process has also been extended in Haryana, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
The poll body issued the directives following formal requests submitted by states' respective Chief Electoral Officers
In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana, the final list will be published on November 30. In Delhi, the final list will be published on December 22.