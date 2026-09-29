Thane: Shiv Sena Youth Leader Sidhu Abhange Allegedly Assaulted Inside Police Station; Video Goes Viral |

Thane: A video purportedly showing Shiv Sena youth leader Sidhu Abhange and his wife being assaulted inside a police station in Thane following an alleged monetary dispute has surfaced on social media.

The video, shared on X, purportedly shows a group of women confronting and allegedly attacking Abhange inside Kopri Police Station in Thane East. His wife, who was also present at the police station, was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

Thane - A confrontation involving YouTuber Sidhu Abhange turned violent inside the Kopri Police Station in Thane East after a group of women allegedly assaulted him and his wife in the presence of police personnel. According to allegations made by the women, Abhange had allegedly… pic.twitter.com/GkKTEnwb6Q — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 28, 2026

In the video, police personnel can be seen attempting to intervene and stop the women as the confrontation turns physical. The exact circumstances leading to the altercation are yet to be officially established.

Dispute allegedly began over money

According to reports, the dispute allegedly began over a financial matter involving Abhange and women reportedly associated with the textile business.

The disagreement is said to have escalated, following which the parties approached Kopri Police Station. However, the situation allegedly deteriorated further inside the police station, resulting in a physical confrontation between the women and the couple.

Police attempt to control situation

According to police authorities, the process of registering an FIR in connection with the incident was underway. Statements of both sides were also being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events and circumstances that led to the alleged assault.

Police investigate allegations

Further details regarding the monetary dispute and the identities of the women involved are to be ascertained.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/