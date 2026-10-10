Thane Shiv Sena UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Murder: Prime Accused, Aide Arrested From Prayagraj After 10 Days

Police have identified two suspects in the case: Amit Jaikishan Singh, alias Paplu (34), an auto-rickshaw driver residing in Bhayandar (East) and a native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; and Santosh Mehilal Kanojiya, alias Talli (41), a laundry operator from Kapurbawdi, Thane, who is also originally from Varanasi. |

Thane: A special investigation team of the Thane Police has apprehended two key suspects, including the prime accused, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the high-profile murder of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction division chief Pradeep Purnekar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Kanojiya, alias Talli (41), the prime accused, and his associate Amit Singh (34). Both had been on the run for the past 10 days.

Arrest Following Technical Surveillance

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amarsingh Jadhav, the police formed a special investigation team immediately following Purnekar's murder. Through technical analysis and tracking, law enforcement traced the fugitive pair to the premises of a temple in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where they were successfully taken into custody.

Prior to these arrests, the police had already apprehended three other suspects in the case: Subhash Shinde (alias Pappu), Nitesh Pawar, and Nikhil Yadav. Investigators revealed that Santosh Kanojiya was the mastermind who brought all the accused individuals together.

Background of the Accused

Santosh Kanojiya: The prime accused and resident of the Manpada area in Ghodbunder, Thane,the same neighborhood where the victim, Pradeep Purnekar, served as a division chief. By profession, Kanojiya works as a laundryman (dhobi).

Amit Singh: An associate of Kanojiya and a resident of Azadnagar in Bhayandar East, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

With the primary accused now in custody, police expect the investigation to pick up significant momentum as they uncover further details surrounding the conspiracy and motives behind the murder.

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