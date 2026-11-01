Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case Sparks Political Row; Family Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Justice | File Photo

Thane: A month after the brutal murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) division chief Pradeep Purnekar, a political controversy has intensified in Thane. Frustrated by the lack of justice, Ram Purnekar met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday at the residence of BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare to demand immediate action. This marks the second time Ram Purnekar has met with leadership, sparking widespread political discussions in the city.

Allegations and Family's Demands

According to the Purnekar family, Pradeep Purnekar was brutally killed inside his office in the Manpada area by five assailants. The family has leveled serious allegations against Shinde faction corporator Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, accusing them of being the masterminds behind the homicide. The grieving family has been continuously demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and has also pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Prominent opposition leaders Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut had previously visited Thane to back these claims and criticize the Shinde faction.

Government Response and Criticism

Addressing the accusations in Thane, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed deep sorrow over the murder, calling it tragic. However, he condemned what he termed as the "politicization" of the crime, stating that using the tragedy for political mileage is even more unfortunate.

Shinde maintained that the Shiv Sena stands firmly with the Purnekar family. He noted that immediately after the incident occurred, he had directed the Thane Police Commissioner to conduct a transparent, unbiased investigation.

The meeting between the victim's family and state leadership occurred ahead of a "Loktantra Padyatra" (Democracy March) organized by the ruling Mahayuti alliance on Sunday, keeping political tensions high in the region.

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