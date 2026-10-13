Thane Shiv Sena UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Pappya Shinde Sent To Judicial Custody, Two Accused Get Police Remand | X - rautsanjay61

Thane: In a major development surrounding the murder investigation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) division head Pradeep (Bala) Purnekar, the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) presented three primary accused—Subhash alias Pappya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, and Nitesh Pawar before the Thane District Court following the expiration of their police custody.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution, the court remanded key suspect Pappya Shinde to Judicial Custody (MCR). Meanwhile, the court extended the police custody of Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar by one additional day to facilitate further interrogation and evidence recovery.

Rajendra Shinde Questioned by AEC

Simultaneously, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane Police Crime Branch summoned Rajendra Shinde husband of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde for detailed questioning.

The interrogation comes in the wake of the arrest of prime suspects Santosh Kanojia (alias "Talli") and Amit Singh (alias "Paplu"), who were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Police are conducting face-to-face cross-examinations between the arrested suspects and Rajendra Shinde to verify the motives and uncover the broader network behind the assassination.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Speaks Out for the First Time

Breaking his silence on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media, assuring citizens that no perpetrator will be spared, regardless of their political standing: "Pradeep Purnekar's murder is extremely unfortunate and deeply painful. I have directed the Police Commissioner to conduct a completely impartial investigation. No accused involved in this crime will be shielded or spared, and the strictest action will be taken under the law. The government will not compromise on law and order." — Eknath Shinde

Background & Political Tensions

Pradeep Purnekar was brutally gunned down and attacked with choppers inside his Thane office on the night of September 29 by five armed assailants.

Following the murder, Purnekar’s family—including his brother Jaynath Purnekar (former corporator) and son Ram Purnekar—alleged political rivalry and named former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde in connection with the crime. High-profile leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), including MLA Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut, had staged a protest (dharna) at the Kapurbawdi Police Station to ensure all named individuals were thoroughly investigated.

With nine special teams deployed and over 100 witnesses questioned, Thane Police continue their probe to establish the entire chain of events leading up to the killing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/