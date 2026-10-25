Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Balu Purnekar Murder Case: Pistol Bought For ₹15,000 From UP, Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | X - rautsanjay61

Thane: The investigation into the sensational murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep alias Balu Purnekar has intensified, with major developments surfacing regarding the weapons used, police custody updates, and escalating political pressure from the victim's family.

Weapons Sourced from Uttar Pradesh and Chor Bazaar

According to police findings , the firearms and sharp weapons used in the crime were procured from outside the state. Investigators revealed that the pistol used in the murder was bought from Uttar Pradesh for ₹15,000, while the chopper (cleaver) was brought from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar for ₹200 to ₹250.

The primary accused, Santosh alias Talli Kanojiya and Amit alias Pappu Singh, were produced before the court, which has sent them to judicial custody. Police also recovered the clothes worn by the accused bearing bloodstains, along with their mobile phones. Meanwhile, the police are actively preparing to invoke the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against the accused. The SIT (Special Investigation Team) is thoroughly examining technical details, call detail records (CDRs), and the movements of the suspects.

Purnekar’s Brother Demands Expulsion of Minakshi and Rajendra Shinde

Amidst the legal proceedings, the victim’s brother, Jaynath Purnekar, visited the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell office to meet investigation officials. Addressing the media afterward, Jaynath launched a scathing attack on local figures Minakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, accusing them of deep involvement in the conspiracy.

Jaynath Purnekar directly appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to immediately expel the Shinde couple from the party. He issued a stern warning, stating: "If justice is not delivered, we will have no choice but to launch a massive agitation and protests, and responsibility for the political fallout will rest with the party leadership."

He also raised serious questions over the integrity of certain aspects of the ongoing probe, citing videos that emerged during the investigation and questioning whether mere formalities were being observed instead of unearthing the full truth.

Political Backlash and Demands for Special Prosecutor

The case has triggered sharp political reactions across Maharashtra. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sakpal visited the victim's grieving family on Saturday and severely criticized the state government's handling of the law-and-order situation.

Accusing the administration of shielding certain individuals, Sakpal announced plans to write to the Chief Minister and Home Minister, demanding:

The appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

A transparent, thorough re-examination of the roles played by all named suspects.

With public anger mounting and the victim’s family vowing to keep up their fight for justice, the Thane police and SIT face immense pressure to bring all conspirators to book.

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