Bhiwandi Gang Rape Case: Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar, Dismissed Cop Still Untraced After Month; Six Teams Formed | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: More than a month after a Kalyan woman accused former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed policeman Shailesh Patil of gang rape both accused remain at large, with the Padgha police forming six special teams to trace them. Despite raids at suspected hideouts and searches at major railway stations and airports, investigators have yet to establish their whereabouts, raising questions over the delay in their arrest.

Police Expand Search Operations

According to the police the search has been expanded beyond local areas, with teams checking possible locations and transport hubs to prevent the accused from fleeing the state or the country. However the efforts have so far failed to yield a breakthrough.

Pawar had approached a court in Bhiwandi seeking anticipatory bail after the case was registered against him. The court rejected his plea considering the seriousness of the allegations. Despite the setback to his legal efforts he has not yet been apprehended. Patil, who was also named in the complaint, remains untraced.

Woman Alleges Farmhouse Assault

According to the complaint the victim, a married woman from Kalyan was allegedly lured to a farmhouse on the promise of assistance where she was sexually assaulted by the accused. Following her complaint the Padgha police registered a case against Pawar and Patil under relevant provisions of law. Both have remained absconding since the case came to light.

The case has also triggered political reactions. KDMC Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni had warned of an aggressive protest if the accused were not arrested immediately. However with more than a month having passed without a concrete protest or agitation by the Congress, questions are now being raised over the party’s follow-up to its warning.

Meanwhile the police maintain that efforts to locate the accused are continuing. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Jhalte, with all six teams working to track their movements and establish their locations.

The investigation is underway, and six teams under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Jhalte are working to trace the accused. Both will be arrested and brought to justice soon said Pankaj Giri, senior police inspector, Padgha police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/