Thane: Shiv Sena-UBT Holds Massive Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices And Inflation | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and residents gather near Thane railway station to protest against inflation and soaring fuel prices | File Photo

Thane, May 18: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction staged a massive protest near Thane railway station today, hitting out at the Central Government over skyrocketing inflation and soaring prices of fuel and domestic gas. Led by senior party leaders, hundreds of workers and local residents gathered to condemn the Centre’s economic policies.

During the agitation, a widespread signature campaign was launched, drawing significant public support. Protesters raised slogans criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits amid domestic economic distress, alleging that public funds were squandered on election campaigns before burdening the common man with price hikes.

Leaders target Centre over inflation

"The government’s flawed economic strategies and failed foreign policies are entirely responsible for this inflation," said former MP and Sena leader Rajan Vichare, accusing the administration of favouring select industrialists at the expense of ordinary citizens.

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Echoing these sentiments, Thane District Chief Kedar Dighe challenged ministers and lawmakers to surrender their salaries and pensions for the nation. He dared elected representatives to give up luxury vehicles and travel by local trains and public buses to truly experience the hardships faced by the masses.

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