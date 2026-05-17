Weather Alert: Rain To Bring Heat Relief In Thane; Mumbai To Witness Dry, Sunny Climate On May 18 - Check Full Forecast

Weather Alert: Rain To Bring Heat Relief In Thane; Mumbai To Witness Dry Climate On May 18 - Check Full Forecast | Representational Image I PTI

Thane: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light rain and thundershowers in Thane on May 17 and 18, bringing possible relief from the recent heat and humid weather conditions in the city. The weather in Mumbai is expected to remain dry and sunny, and heat will persist with the temperature expected to be around 35°C.

Mumbai Weather Update

According to the RMC, the weather in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours has been predicted to be likely partly cloudy sky, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be between 27°C and 35°C, respectively.

Apart from Thane, several districts across Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Jalna, Beed, and Nanded, are also expected to receive rainfall activity on May 18.

Not just this, a yellow alert has also been issued in Latur and Dharashiv districts, with a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places.

When Will It Rain In Mumbai?

According to the weather predictions by aqi.in, Mumbai is likely to witness occasional light rain and humid weather conditions on May 23 and 24, while moderate to heavy showers are expected on May 25 and 26.

Heatwave In Maharashtra

Though several parts of the states are expected to see rain, many areas will see heatwave conditions. Areas like Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and Wardha districts are expected to see Heatwave conditions on May 18.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/