Thane: Shiv Sena Sacks 2 Shakha Pramukhs Over Unruly Behaviour

Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde | X

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has removed two shakha pramukhs of its Thane unit after a video went viral on a social media platform, which showed two people dancing and showering currency notes in front of a portrait of the late Anand Dighe, the mentor of the chief minister.

Naresh Mhaske, MP from Thane, confirmed the dismissal of Nikhil Budjale from Tembhi Naka and Nitesh Patole from Police Line, demanding that they explain their actions within two days.

Read Also Maharashtra Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held In November 2nd Week, Says CM Eknath Shinde

The incident occurred on September 12 during the Ganesh festival at Anand Ashram, located in Tembhi Naka, Thane.

Mhaske described the event as "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful way in which Dighe used to celebrate such occasions.

Rajan Vichare, former MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticised CM Eknath Shinde, stating that two of his party workers committed a shameful act at Anand Ashram, and that the CM should resign as a result of this regrettable incident. Vichare also alleged that Shinde has not been managing Anand Ashram properly.