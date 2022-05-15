Thane: Shiv-Sena & NCP at loggerheads over final ward formation in Mumbra and Diva

The State Election Commission on Saturday, May 14,2022 has announced the final ward composition for the forthcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in which the number of wards in Diva area has been increased while the number of wards in Mumbra decreased. Shiv Sena wanted to increase the number of wards in Diva, while NCP insisted on increasing the number of wards in Mumbra. However, in the final wards formation the number of corporators in Diva has been increased from seven to nine, while the number of corporators in Mumbra has been decreased from 27 to 25.

At present the number of corporators in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is 131. The number of wards has been increased by 11 for the forthcoming elections, bringing the number of corporators to 142. As this election will be held in a three member system, the number of wards is 47. One of these wards will have four members. The remaining wards will have three members. The model ward structure was prepared by the municipal administration as per the instructions of the State Election Commission.

Earlier the number of corporators in Mumbra was increased by reducing the number of corporators in Diva. Diva previously had eight corporators but the number of corporators after draft formation was reduced to seven. This led to a battle of accusations between Shiv Sena and NCP. Shiv Sena had registered objections against the formation of this ward.

Total 1,964 objections received

The Municipal Election Department had received 1,964 objections regarding the draft ward structure announced for Thane Municipal Election (TMC). Sabe, Diva, a four-member ward, received the highest number of 335 objections. The Municipal Corporation had held a hearing on all these objections and submitted the ward structure to the State Election Commission. This structure has been finalized by the State Election Commission and only the ward structure in Diva and Mumbra areas has been changed.

The sources from TMC on the condition of anonymity said that, "Some changes have been made in the remaining wards too."

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:12 PM IST